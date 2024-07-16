Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 119.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 37.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,029,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,507,282. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

