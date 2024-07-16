Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Down 15.7% in June

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 40,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Nexa Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,066. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $579.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.03 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Further Reading

