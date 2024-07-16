Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXT. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Nextracker Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NXT stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 703,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. Analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

