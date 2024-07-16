Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in June

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.
