NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NKE traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. 1,926,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,196,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.24 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.