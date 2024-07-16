NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE NI opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in NiSource by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

