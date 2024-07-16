North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 301 ($3.90), with a volume of 240611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.89).
Specifically, insider Charles Park bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($37,997.67). In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £2,473.84 ($3,208.20). Also, insider Charles Park purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($37,997.67). Insiders purchased a total of 27,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
North American Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £413.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,942.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.
North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend
About North American Income Trust
The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.
Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.