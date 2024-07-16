Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

