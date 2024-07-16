NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 225,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,900. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

