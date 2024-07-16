NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,140. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.75.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

