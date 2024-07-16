NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,529,000 after purchasing an additional 69,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,739,000 after acquiring an additional 165,094 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after acquiring an additional 603,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $97.84. 54,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,057. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

