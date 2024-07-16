NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,189. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

