NorthRock Partners LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.6 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

