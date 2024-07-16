NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,857. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

