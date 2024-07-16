NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 2,157 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Charles Schwab by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,709 shares of company stock worth $42,577,554. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,780. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

