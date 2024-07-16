NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

AON stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,356. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.39 and a 200-day moving average of $302.10. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

