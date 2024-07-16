NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 880 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 131,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.