NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.9 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day moving average is $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

