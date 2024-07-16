NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

