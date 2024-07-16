NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 34,163 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,163 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.94. 200,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

