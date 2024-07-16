NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.90. 10,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,681. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.22 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.04.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

