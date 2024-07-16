NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.21. 234,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,516. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.04 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.82 and its 200-day moving average is $390.55.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

