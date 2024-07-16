NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$5.07 on Thursday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.19.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

