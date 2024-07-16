NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.08

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 140139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.85.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
