NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 357,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 377,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

NRXP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 3,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.