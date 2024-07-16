Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after acquiring an additional 237,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NUE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 107,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,084. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average is $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.