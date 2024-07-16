NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Increased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.23. The stock had a trading volume of 345,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,815. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $287.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

