Oasis Network (ROSE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31.30 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $616.51 million and $31.30 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.98 or 0.05285007 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00042900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09144391 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $20,799,106.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

