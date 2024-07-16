Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ocwen Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $195.87 million, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.93. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 113.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

