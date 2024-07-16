Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Up 6.7%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.02. 118,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 863,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OLMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $857.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,283 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,029.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $669,750. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

