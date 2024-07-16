OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.31

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $43.03 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00043345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

