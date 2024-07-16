Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,250 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 16.96% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

