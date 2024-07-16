Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $270.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onto Innovation traded as high as $238.93 and last traded at $238.04, with a volume of 792687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.17.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Onto Innovation by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.97.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

