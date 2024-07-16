OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.46

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 76811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

OPENLANE Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 6.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

