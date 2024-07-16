OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 target price for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $43.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.40. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

