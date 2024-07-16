O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Lowered to $1,225.00 at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.14.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,042.23. The stock had a trading volume of 85,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,426. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,040.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.