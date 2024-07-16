Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -90.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

