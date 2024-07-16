Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6,830.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 405,123 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,156. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $55.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

