Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oxford Lane Capital news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,580,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

