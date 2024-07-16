Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.