Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Price Performance

BULD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 439. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $956,000.00, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -1.46.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

