Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

BATS:CALF traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. 8,331,877 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

