Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) versus Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Financial Analysis

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 16.73% N/A N/A Bancorp 31.40% 26.32% 2.70%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $27.51 million 1.65 $4.85 million $0.97 9.54 Bancorp $621.60 million 3.94 $192.30 million $3.68 12.74

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Pacific Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pacific Valley Bancorp and Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Given Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

