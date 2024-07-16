Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. 4,487,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

