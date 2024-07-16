Pax Dollar Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $117.44 million and $1.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001217 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

