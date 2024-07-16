Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $117.41 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $117.41 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001208 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

