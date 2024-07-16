Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $300,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,327,631.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,848. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.30.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.