Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $178.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.28. The company had a trading volume of 170,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after buying an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after buying an additional 621,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,172,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

