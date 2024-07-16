PayPal USD (PYUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $372.97 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $372.97 million and $12.46 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 373,014,182 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 381,972,707.11. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99961138 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $25,024,158.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

