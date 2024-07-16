Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.81. 392,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,179,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 552.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 141,118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,208,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 189.8% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 579,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 379,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

