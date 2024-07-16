Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at Penns Woods Bancorp

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $28,126.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,419.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,419.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian L. Knepp acquired 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,305 shares of company stock valued at $150,686. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWOD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

